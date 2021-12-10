1 / 9

As always, stars put their best fashion foot forward at the recently-held Filmfare OTT Awards. So lets take a look at who wore what!



Radhika Madan's Mitiliane couture dress with a train aligned with Pantone's colour of the year 2022, Very Peri. She styled the look with mismatched earrings and silver glossy tied up stilettoes. (Photo: Sukriti Grover/Instagram