Great travel writing isn’t just about places, it’s about people, memory, curiosity, and the inner journey that happens along the way. If you love narratives that make you feel like you’re moving through landscapes and cultures, these authors are essential reads.
Bruce Chatwin: Known for In Patagonia, Chatwin blurred the line between travelogue and fiction, turning wandering itself into a literary art form. (wikimedia commons)
Dervla Murphy: Fearless and uncompromising, Murphy travelled solo across remote regions, documenting resilience and humanity in works such as Full Tilt. (wikimedia commons)
William Dalrymple: Dalrymple’s journeys across India, the Middle East, and Central Asia combine history, politics, and personal narrative in books like In Xanadu.(wikimedia commons)
Jan Morris: With rich prose and deep historical insight, Morris brought cities and empires alive, especially in books like Venice and Trieste and the Meaning of Nowhere. (wikimedia commons)
Pico Iyer: A master of reflective travel writing, Iyer explores belonging, displacement, and global identity in works like Video Night in Kathmandu. (wikimedia commons)
Hugh Gantzer: Blending humour, curiosity, and deep local insight, Gantzer’s travel writing made India’s landscapes and cultures accessible, warm, and memorable. He wrote extensively with his wife, Colleen Gantzer. (instagram: manorites)