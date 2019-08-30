August fashion file: Check the best looks of this month

Anushka Sharma looked regal as she stepped out in a green floral-printed Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari. Sharma teamed the sari, which featured pink and yellow flowers along with an intricately beaded border, with a simple strappy blouse. Stylist Allia Al Rufai paired the attire with large statement earrings which stole the show. The golden earrings had diamonds, rubies and emeralds studded on them and matched perfectly well with the outfit. For make-up, she kept the tone quite subtle and went for a soft dewy glow, pink cheeks, smokey eyes, filled-in brows and matte pink lips. Her hair was pulled back into a messy bun and a small bindi rounded out her look beautifully.