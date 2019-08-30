Toggle Menu Sections
August fashion file: Check the best looks of this monthhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/lifestyle-gallery/august-fashion-file-alia-priyanka-anushka-kareena-best-looks-month-5952054/

August fashion file: Check the best looks of this month

Bollywood celebrities often offer us major fashion inspiration — and August was, obviously, no different. From Priyanka's pantsuit look to Anushka's ethnic ensemble, so many of them made heads turn. Beginning this month we are bringing the best of fashion from the month gone by. Take a look at some of the most striking looks of August.

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka chopra, fashion hits of the month, bollywood fashion monthly round up

Anushka Sharma looked regal as she stepped out in a green floral-printed Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari. Sharma teamed the sari, which featured pink and yellow flowers along with an intricately beaded border, with a simple strappy blouse. Stylist Allia Al Rufai paired the attire with large statement earrings which stole the show. The golden earrings had diamonds, rubies and emeralds studded on them and matched perfectly well with the outfit. For make-up, she kept the tone quite subtle and went for a soft dewy glow, pink cheeks, smokey eyes, filled-in brows and matte pink lips. Her hair was pulled back into a messy bun and a small bindi rounded out her look beautifully.

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka chopra, fashion hits of the month, bollywood fashion monthly round up

Priyanka chopra stunned the fashion police in a white pantsuit this month. We really like the mesh top and the big black bow the formal attire was teamed with. The look was rounded out with a sleek ponytail. But to talk about the look without mentioning the make-up will be a gross disservice. Make-up artist Pati Dubroff did magic and we love the eye makeup. Everything about it, from the winged eyeliner, the pink shadow was perfect and the actor pulled it off effortlessly.

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka chopra, fashion hits of the month, bollywood fashion monthly round up

Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show as she stepped out in yet another note-worthy look — a tangerine dress from designer duo Gauri & Nainika. Over the weeks, the Udta Punjab actor has been giving us some major diva goals as she has been sporting myriad fashionable looks as a judge on reality TV show, Dance India Dance. After turning heads in an asymmetrical Nikhil Thampi pantsuit and a bottle green Tadashi Shoji gown, Kapoor opted for the one-shoulder cocktail dress with a cut-out at the waist from the designer duo. Given the vibrant outfit, the actor opted for subtle make-up comprising nude lips, dewy makeup and kohled eyes.

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka chopra, fashion hits of the month, bollywood fashion monthly round up

Taapsee Pannu, who recently impressed viewers with her gripping performance in Game Over, was spotted wearing sari while promoting Mission Mangal. On one occasion, she was seen in a printed sari from designer duo Shivan and Narresh. Styled by celebrity stylist Devki Bhatt, the sari was teamed with a contrasting blouse. But what we really liked was the way it was teamed with a belt at the waist. The look was accessorised with earrings from the label Mirage.

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka chopra, fashion hits of the month, bollywood fashion monthly round up

Ananya Panday was spotted in an embroidered drill printed jacket from the label Saakshakinni. The outfit has been inspired by the Fakirani Jaats of Kutch, and was styled by Ami Patel. It was paired with striped Ester shorts and shirt set. The look was rounded out with dewy make-up and messy hairdo.

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka chopra, fashion hits of the month, bollywood fashion monthly round up

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Alia Bhatt was seen in an ice-blue grey outfit from Bodice by Ruchika Sachdeva. We really liked the white stripes detailing on the sleeves, and the way the shirt was paired with matching flared pants. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a knot, dewy make-up and silver hoop earrings.

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka chopra, fashion hits of the month, bollywood fashion monthly round up

Janhvi Kapoor’s sari look left us in awe of her grace, and we really like how she effortlessly carried off the white Tarun Tahiliani sari, from the veteran designer’s ‘The Drape Series’, featuring a colourful floral border. The Dhadak actor wore the sari with a matching embroidered bustier-style blouse with crystal-studded noodle straps. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her look was accessorised with chandelier earrings from Jewel Saga. When it came to her make-up, she went for highlighted cheeks, dark kohled eyes and soft pinks lips. For her hair, she opted to keep it loose with a middle parting.

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka chopra, fashion hits of the month, bollywood fashion monthly round up

Tara Sutaria was recently seen acing the neon trend in a funky ensemble from designer Mandira Wirk. Ever since her debut in Student of the Year 2, Sutaria has often turned heads with her strong fashion game. Tara knows how to keep things chic, and her latest look is no different. Stylist Maneka Harisinghani shared the picture of the diva in the neon ensemble, and we cannot stop gushing about it.

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka chopra, fashion hits of the month, bollywood fashion monthly round up

Madhuri Dixit looked resplendent in a sari from Raw Mango. The bright purple silk drape, we feel, will make for an exceptional choice for a wedding function. The gold zari border and motifs added a dash of bling to the elegant look, which was rounded out with chunky chandbaali earrings, bangles and a statement ring. We really love how the Dil To Pagal Hai actor adorned her hair with a gajra, and opted for a small red bindi that just lifted the entire look. Make-up was kept subtle with a light pink lip colour and kohled eyes.

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka chopra, fashion hits of the month, bollywood fashion monthly round up

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looks resplendent in a flowy red custom dress from Georges Hobeika which had an interesting sleeve detail that extended up to the neck. We love how the look was accessorised with a simple pair of golden hoops from Misho Designs, and rounded out with matching footwear and hair styled into soft curls by Alpa Khimani.

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android