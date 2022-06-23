2 / 10

Appearing in an auction for the first time, lot no. 5 is a majestic work by one of India’s ‘Navratna’ artists, Nicholas Roerich. Fondly called the ‘Master of Mountains,’ Roerich was pre-eminently a symbolic painter, one whose hues of sapphire and clandestine clouds of white will forever be etched as magnificent representations of the Himalayan range. Executed circa 1940, this work is set to be offered with an estimate of INR 30,00,000 – 40,00,000 (Source: PR Handout)