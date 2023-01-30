Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul burned up the dance floor on their sangeet ceremony, see pics
January 30, 2023 12:35 IST
January 30, 2023 12:35 IST
1 / 9
Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul recently shared photos of their dreamy sangeet ceremony, giving their fans a glimse into the fun and dance-filled celebrations attended by close family and friends. (Pic source: Instagram/KL Rahul)
2 / 9
For the occasion, Athiya wore a custom chikankari lehenga set by fashion designer Anju Bhandari that had 39,000 Swarovski crystals attached to it! (Pic source: Instagram/ Athiya Shetty)
3 / 9
Athiya shared a lovely picture with her girl gang from her sangeet ceremony. (Pic source: Instagram/Athiya Shetty)
4 / 9
In one of the pictures, her father and actor Suniel Shetty was seen grooving with the bride. (Pic source: Instagram/Athiya Shetty)
5 / 9
Athiya opted to wear her maternal grandmother's antique earrings for her sangeet ceremony. (Athiya Shetty/Instagram)
6 / 9
KL Rahul's mother looked pretty in a sky blue silk sari for her son's sangeet ceremony. (Pic source: Instagram/KL Rahul)
7 / 9
KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty danced their hearts out at the fun-filled event! This candid picture is proof. (Pic source: Instagram/KL Rahul)
8 / 9
It seems Athiya had changed into a dazzling white pantsuit for the evening sangeet function. (Pic source: Instagram/ Athiya Shetty)
9 / 9
KL Rahul enjoys the dance floor with his friends. (Pic source: Instagram/KL Rahul)