Must Read
- Follow LIVE Updates on Tokyo Olympics 2020 here
- Mirabai's Olympic medal, and why Manipur is churning out world-class weightlifters
- LIVE Updates: Heavy rains batter Maharashtra, nearly 80 dead
- From Hitler’s Aryan show to shows of resistance… the politics of Olympics
- Opinion: Yediyurappa has to resign because his vulnerabilities have finally caught up with him
- Explained: The election in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
- In Covid year, 2 lakh students move from private to govt schools in Andhra Pradesh, 60,000 drop out
- Pegasus: A spy that won’t wait; will die before it is exposed
- Hungama 2 review: Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal film is stale wine in an old bottle
- Poco F3 GT First Impressions: The Poco F-series is back with a bang
Tokyo Olympics 2020: At the opening ceremony, a splash of colours and display of cultureJuly 24, 2021 7:14:38 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Maharashtra reels from torrential rains; CM reviews situation as toll crosses 80
- CitiesDelhi unlock: Cinemas, spas to reopen from Monday, full seating on Metro
- EntertainmentHow the world fell under the spell of Ted Lasso
- EntertainmentSushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara completes 1 year: This BTS video from the making will leave you teary-eyed
- Trending'Only desi fans revisit': Newspaper clip from Main Hoon Na's end credit goes viral
- Trending'NEVER okay': Men harass TV reporter before her Live shot, disturbing moments captured on camera
- After missing medal in Rio, she wanted to quit the sport: Mirabai's mother
- Tokyo Olympics Live Updates: Mirabai Chanu wins silver, opens India's medal account
- OpinionWhy 30x undercount in Covid deaths is unlikely
- Why Manipur is churning out world-class weightlifters
- LifestyleNaomi Osaka: Oscar-nominated Garrett Bradley rewrites the format of sports documentary
- TechnologyFlipkart Big Saving Days and Amazon Prime Day sale to begin soon: Check best deals