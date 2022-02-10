7 / 12

Highlighting the auction are two works by leading contemporary artist Bharti Kher executed in her signature style with the use of ‘Bindi’ for which she is widely renowned. It first started appearing in her work in 1995 and since then, has become a leitmotif, through which she speaks to the world. Traditionally a symbol of femininity, strength and spirituality, the bindi has undergone a subliminal transformation through her art. Lot no. 23, is a large-scale work executed in the year 2015. Estimated to be acquired at Rs 60,00,000 – 80,00,000, the work is also featured on the cover of the auction catalogue; Bharti Kher (Source: PR Handout)