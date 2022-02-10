Breaking News
- People coming up with new ways to stand in way of Muslim womens' rights, says PM Modi
- No unemployment in country, only Congress prince is unemployed: Tejasvi Surya
- Follow Live Updates on first phase of Uttar Pradesh polls here
- Parinitha Shetty writes: The classroom is important, not the uniform
- Mahaan review: Spicy action drama that captures moral struggle of our time
- Someone else took credit for decisions I took in Australia: Ajinkya Rahane
‘Present Future’: Auction to highlight prevalent, upcoming trends in contemporary artFebruary 10, 2022 5:00:17 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesNo interim order passed as K'taka HC adjourns hijab plea hearing till Feb 14
- Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra gets bail 4 months after arrest
- EntertainmentWas Homi Bhabha killed in a CIA plot like Rocket Boys implies? Director Abhay Pannu addresses inclusion of conspiracy theory
- EntertainmentA Thursday trailer: Yami Gautam takes 16 kids hostage in tense thriller. Will Dimple Kapadia's PM blink?
- Trending'Those were the greatest moments': Army officer who led Kerala trekker's rescue op
- TrendingCat invades football pitch, gets reunited with owners after missing for months
- SportsSomeone else took credit for decisions I took in Australia, says Ajinkya Rahane
- SportsPant experiment doesn’t come off, but step in right direction
- OpinionThe significance of S Jaishankar’s Australia visit
- Why Maharashtra DGP discontinued tunic uniforms
- Lifestyle'We don’t need to fit in a box or stereotype': Kajal Aggarwal shuts down body shamers; shares tips for moms-to-be
- TechnologyWhy Samsung did the right thing by bringing the S Pen to Galaxy S22 Ultra