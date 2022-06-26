3 / 10

Rabha tribal girls in traditional attire hold earthen pots filled with traditional rice beer to serve Rabha Hindu priests after they walk barefoot over burning charcoal as part of rituals during Baikho festival at Gamerimura village along the Assam Meghalaya border, west of Gauhati. Every year, the community in India's northeastern state of Assam celebrates the festival, to please a deity of wealth and ask for good rains and a good harvest. (Source: AP)