Artist Asim Paul oscillates between memory and perception, one abstract artwork at a time
September 24, 2022 11:00:47 am
Updated : September 23, 2022 3:38:39 pm
1 / 9
Artist Asim Paul reminisces his life experiences from his "conscious and subconscious memories" by virtue of his paintings exhibited at Delhi's Bikaner House. (Express Photo by Uddipta Banerjee)
2 / 9
Titled 'Perceptive Oscillations', the show treads on the fine line between memory and perception, and makes use of the visual imagery concept of abstraction. (Express Photo by Uddipta Banerjee)
3 / 9
Born in Naihati, Asim's family had migrated to Bengal after the Partition. (Express Photo by Uddipta Banerjee)
4 / 9
Asim's artworks draw inspiration from his understanding of the contrast between nature's surreal beauty, an "open landscape", on one hand, and the progressive urban scape of Bengal on the other. (Express Photo by Uddipta Banerjee)
5 / 9
His large canvases are not just reminders of this constant flux but also of the subliminal impact of a ‘line’ on an artist. (Express Photo by Uddipta Banerjee)
6 / 9
"Confusion becomes conclusion. The day is not far when I find that space where the chaos is understood and my heart feels at home," the artist said. (Express Photo by Uddipta Banerjee)
7 / 9
Apart from bold strokes on large canvases, a segment of the exhibition displays 21 ceramic pieces which combine the impressions of Earth burning along with the laying of 'bori'-- small dumplings made from the batter of lentils and spices. (Express Photo by Uddipta Banerjee)
8 / 9
The exhibition has been curated by Jesal Thacker. (Express Photo by Uddipta Banerjee)
9 / 9
It will remain open for public viewing till September 25. (Express Photo by Uddipta Banerjee)