This exhibition brings to light a variety of subjects — from the ‘mundane to the sublime’
August 26, 2022 11:47:26 am
August 26, 2022 11:47:26 am
1 / 10
An exhibition of paintings and drawings by Nita Banerji captures all details of a variety of subjects -- from the mundane to the sublime. In her latest artworks titled 'Black and Light and Colour', the artist has showcased that "everything she sees is worth seeing, worth really looking at, even worth staring at"; 4 Peaches (Source: IIC)
2 / 10
An artwork titled Cauliflower. (Source: IIC)
3 / 10
Dhar Fort (Source: IIC)
4 / 10
On view from August 25 to 31, 2022, the exhibition at Annexe Art gallery, India Internal Centre, New Delhi is a mix of watercolour, and colour pencils; Ferozeshah Kotla (Source: IIC)
5 / 10
Gada Shah's Shop (Source: IIC)
6 / 10
Banerjee prefers creating works which mirror nature; Insect (Source: IIC)
7 / 10
Jami Masjid from Asharfi Mahal. (Source: IIC)
8 / 10
The artist believes that watercolour despite being so versatile, is not appreciated as much as it should be; Parked car at Moth Masjid Chhhattri. (Source: IIC)
9 / 10
Banerji took up painting and drawing over three decades ago and has been affirming her skills ever since; artwork titled Pears Thank You (Source: IIC)
10 / 10
Now she also works with pen and ink (literally, a dip pen); Shish Gumbad (Source: IIC)