PANDORA PAPERS
- Offshore footprint found in origins of IPL teams Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab
- Ex-chief of Military Intelligence and son set up firm in Seychelles; pegged inflow at $1 mn
- Family trust of Goa miner Timblo’s son, transactions under Singapore scanner
- Owners of Radico Khaitan, manufacturer of IMFL, have their assets in offshore trusts
- Govt orders CBDT-led probe into Pandora, black money judges say action will be taken
- How Pramod Mittal ‘owed’ $1 bn to Pramod Mittal — and got his deal
- Family behind premier hospital in Delhi set up offshore firm with assets worth $35 mn
Art exhibition: Of artists and their ideas of progressUpdated: October 5, 2021 4:13:49 pm
- What are Pandora Papers, and why do they matter?
