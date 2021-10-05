12 / 15

Rural Patriarch: This work is about an octagenarian farmer who has toiled hard on the field for almost 70 years. The painting has a subtle undercurrent of symbolism in it, and the artist has deliberately used the colours in the figure to depict the heat of the sun under which the rural patriarch has spent a lifetime. It is a homage to the individual strength and fortitude of the farmer. The artist has also attempted to portray something of the struggles and triumphs of those who work with a sometimes friendly, sometimes harsh land; Rural Patriarch by Ramkrishna Paul (Source: PR Handout)