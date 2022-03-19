3 / 9

"In Radhika Hamlai's recent engagement with her work, she has moved towards a response to the widespread anxiety about humanity's increasingly discordant relationship with the world and the accompanying lost feelings of authenticity and spirituality as a result of the Pandemic. This naturally led to a huge shift in her emotional terrain. Her work however does not reflect that sense of despondency; rather it is strong and defiant, filled with energy and her approach is quite experimental in nature," noted the statement; Some Questions Unanswered (Source: PR Handout)