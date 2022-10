1 / 9

In an attempt to showcase the romance between monsoon and Mumbai, a new art exhibition uncovers some of the most encapsulating experiences in a visual format. Titled 'The Mumbai Monsoon', the multi-arts show foregrounds the diverse experiences of India’s grandest season through myriad mediums of artistic creativity; rekindling classical sensibilities as well as celebrating contemporary expression, notes the press statement; Anjana Mehra, Four Walls and One Square Foot (2022) (Source: PR Handout)