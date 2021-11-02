3 / 12

“The landscape is transformed according to our experience in it. It is a cultural container that registers, in the multiplicity of the elements that compose it, a history of the world. The landscape is a superposition of moments that contribute to the construction of an exhaustive history of that place. Perhaps the most exciting thing is to recognise there is not a single reading of the territory, but that this succession of layers contains the testimony of each being that inhabits it," said Romano in a press statement; Analog Terrarium- Here I Was-N, 2021 by Meghna Patpatia explores how through the magnifications in the globes we look for the creatures and patterns that exist within our ecosystem (Source: PR Handout)