A new art exhibition ‘Paradigm of Oneness’ at Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi from November 25-28 attempts to "imagine Baba Nanak in the content of his immortal Shabads". 'The Shabads leave an imagery in every mind that is willing to imbibe it. Baba Nanak is an epitome of spreading love without any discrimination and that’s the way he suggests being one with the Divine. Nanak is in his Shabad and Shabad is in him. He believed in Oneness and said "Na Ko BairiNahiBegana, Sagal Sang Hamko Ban Ayi" and guided us to achieve the Ek-Onkar: One Divine', notes the press statement; Devotion. (Source: Dr Jaspal Singh Kalra)