MUST READ
- Explained: Why has the PM asked to review plan to ease international flights?
- Legislature does not conduct studies or assess impact of law, leading to big issues: CJI Ramana
- President Kovind calls upon judges to ‘exercise utmost discretion’ in courtroom remarks
- Explained: What we know about Omicron variant so far
- Over 50% Bihar poor in new index based on health, education, standard of living
- Is husband justified in beating the wife? Survey has telling responses
- Expressways, airports, AIIMS: Yogi government’s big infra race before polls
- Antim The Final Truth movie review: Bhai is back with Dabangg 4
Art exhibition pays tribute to Guru Nanak’s paradigm of onenessNovember 27, 2021 6:06:49 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- SKM suspends Parliament tractor march; Tomar says Bill to repeal farm laws to be tabled on Monday
- Legislature doesn't assess impact of law, leading to big issues: CJI
- EntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's iconic gems for Bollywood: Rang Barse, Agneepath and more
- EntertainmentAntim The Final Truth box office collection: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma film starts slow, earns Rs 4.5 cr on opening day
- TrendingCrocodile attacks tourist at amusement park after he gets into pool mistaking it for statue
- TrendingShreyas Iyer wows all dancing with Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur in viral video
- SportsIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3: India with 63-run lead at stumps
- SportsWhy did Ashwin and umpire Nitin Menon argue over his round-the-stumps run-up?
- OpinionOur Constitution, A Beacon of Freedom
- What defection of Meghalaya MLAs means for Cong, TMC
- LifestyleNobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee has fun filled ‘adda’ over coconut crusted prawns
- TechnologyAshwini Vaishnaw: Must define responsibility for online content