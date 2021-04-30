1 / 11

Art is not just a visual documentation of the current times but also a historical representation of the times gone by. An ongoing exhibition, New Found Lands, curated by Dr Giles Tillotson explores landscape painting in India over a period of two hundred years, from 1780 to 1980. On till May 31, 2021, at The Fuller Building, New York and online at Viewing Room at the gallery's website http://www.DAGWorld.com, the show is a visual story that moves from an imposed colonial gaze, through Indian accommodation and adjustment, to rejection, and the profusion of new forms of imagery, rooted in the land; View of Rajmahal by William Parker (Source: PR Handout)