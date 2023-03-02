5 / 17

Curated by Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, the paintings capture the works of European artists who came to India at the end of the 18th century. They mainly focused to make paintings of different unseen places in India and send them to their own countries. Through this, they wanted to create awareness among their countrymen about the Indian subcontinent. The themes of the paintings were mainly lifestyles of the native Indian people; Kali (Source: PR Handout)