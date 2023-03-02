According to the curatorial note, on the banks of the Hooghly river, there were settlements of five European communities or colonies such as—British colonies, French colonies, Danish colonies, Dutch colonies and Portuguese colonies. They formed their colonies mostly for training purposes. Through exposure to their artistic knowledge and practice, native artists learnt how to use oil colours, and how to paint on canvases instead of small paper miniature works; Vishnu and Garuda (Source: PR Handout)