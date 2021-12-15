7 / 13

Satish's tree with birds and peacocks at the Gandhi King Plaza is an open invitation to art and nature lovers and be an ode to the 5,000 year old Sufi poem, The Conference of the Birds'. This, in turn, will connect with National Award winner Keshari Nandan's stoneware tree as well as Seema Kohli's stunning sculpture Riding the waves of wind and water. Kohli's work will connect with the master Atul Sinha's rosewood masterpiece Aradhak (worshipper) which reflects a universal aesthetic, noted Nair; Keshari Nandan's stoneware (Courtesy artists and collectors)