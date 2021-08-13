Must Read
- Vinesh Phogat: 'Everyone outside is treating me like I am a dead thing'
- Explained: What's driving up the Sensex, and will the rally continue?
- Operation Langda: In UP encounters, 3,300 ‘criminals’ shot at
- First death due to Delta Plus variant in Mumbai, senior citizen died in July
- Kanpur assault case: Videos show man made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, kid cried to let him go
- Climate Code Red: A Quixplained on the latest IPCC report
- Sonipat sisters' gangrape-murder: 'They were crying for help, i couldn't do anything'
- Manoj Bajpayee says Tandav episode didn't delay The Family Man 2: 'Did you feel our series was censored?'
Two solo exhibitions trace abstract art in the contemporary contextAugust 13, 2021 5:48:01 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesThree accused, held for forcing man to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', released
- Cities‘Undemocratic remarks’: Court rejects bail plea of accused in Delhi hate speech case
- EntertainmentWhen Sridevi realised she was wrong: 'I wanted my daughters Janhvi, Khushi to marry and settle down'
- EntertainmentSumona Chakravarti shares photo from The Kapil Sharma Show sets, Archana Puran Singh confirms there's a big twist
- TrendingAndhra woman builds temple for dead husband, video goes viral
- TrendingAs the Delta variant spreads across the US, Americans find solace in memes
- Everyone outside is treating me like I am a dead thing... One medal (lost) and everything is finished
- SportsParis Olympics is waiting for you: Geeta Phogat to cousin Vinesh
- OpinionWho’s afraid of a caste census?
- Climate Code Red: A Quixplained on the IPCC report
- LifestyleHow sportspersons maintain mental well-being amid pressure, criticism, injuries and losses
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy A22 review: Samsung's cheapest 5G phone is usable too