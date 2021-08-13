6 / 9

Showcasing over 50 paintings and a large body of over 40 drawings in the artist’s first solo in Delhi after a gap of eight years, Sutra will open with Broota’s canvases created over the last two decades using everyday materials such as wool, thread, plastic and other materials. These works, an evolution of her earlier minimalist paintings, signal Broota’s arrival at a magisterial idiom of abstraction, one in which line is embodied in thread, in all its palpable materiality while colour is translated into a resonant field, the source and goal of all vibrations; Rage by Mekhala Bahl (Source: PR Handout)