7 / 10

‘Modern Treasures’ auction presented a wholesome view of the journey of Modern Indian Art, with works spanning multiple periods and genres, informed Sneha Gautam, Vice President, Client Relations, AstaGuru Auction House in a press statement. "The Indian art market is constantly expanding and witnessing new possibilities in terms of the influx of important works. So, we have finely curated the catalogues to bring works that are not only rare and unique but also shed a light on extremely important phases in the career of these artists. This auction is a great opportunity for our collectors to add great aesthetic value to their art collection, said Sneha; Raj - M F Husain, 1987 (Source: PR Handout)