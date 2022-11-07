Architectural photographic exhibition highlights India’s cultural diversity
November 7, 2022 5:00:54 pm
Updated : November 6, 2022 9:17:07 pm
A new architectural-photographic exhibition brings to light the "analytical and interpretative view of India’s architectural heritage" (Source: IIC)
The exhibition, from November 5 to 14 2022, features works of Nicolaus Schmidt from Germany (Source: IIC)
The exhibition, India Tecton – Architectural Expressions in India, will be on display at Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Center, New Delhi (Source: IIC)
The exhibition, based on the book by the same name, reveals references and kinships between artifacts from various religions and epochs (Source: IIC)
The photographs also reflect colonial domination and international cultural relationships, as well as the extreme social contrasts (Source: IIC)
The book mentions that standalone artworks "simultaneously highlight the architectural characteristics of buildings and artifacts from antiquity to the modern era. India Tecton is a novel, visually powerful approach to architecture and art in India" (Source: IIC)
Rahaab Allana, Curator, Alkazi Foundation of the Arts will inaugurate the exhibition. (Source: IIC)
Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany will also inaugurate the exhibition. (Source: IIC)
According to the press statement from IIC, the exhibition is an attempt of the photographer to highlight India's cultural diversity. (Source: IIC)