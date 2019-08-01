From Rakhee to Priyanka Chopra, a look at celebrity brides over the years

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took the Internet by storm with their wedding announcement, which was made on social media. Giving brides and grooms around the world some major wedding goals, the couple shared their wedding images on Instagrams. Sharma was the perfect example of the quintessential Sabyasachi bride decked in traditional uncut diamond bridal jewellery with heavy mathapatti and nath and, of course, a gorgeous, delicately hand-embroidered yet elaborate ensemble. Kohli too looked great in an ivory sherwani also by Sabyasachi, but clearly, his better half stole the show. However, the hand-embroidered off-white raw-silk bandhgala, with golden motifs, turned him into a stylish groom. Matching Sharma’s lehenga, he wore a pagdi made with old rose gold kota safa with zardosi work border. And complementing it was an exquisite kalgi (turban pin), also consisting of small uncut diamonds.