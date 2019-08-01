Toggle Menu Sections
From Rakhee to Priyanka Chopra, a look at celebrity brides over the years

Bollywood weddings have always given us major wedding goals — be it the couple's ensemble or the lavish decorations. However, celebrity weddings have also evolved over the years with brides and grooms experimenting with their looks in terms of colours and attires. Let's take a walk down the memory lane and see who wore what on their wedding day.

The original superstar of Hindi cinema, Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia very early in his career. The couple, who are parents to actor Twinkle and Rinke Khanna, looked lovely on their wedding day. (Source: Express Archive)

Actor Rakhee and writer Gulzar got married in what can be described as a simple ceremony. Keeping it classy, Gulzar opted for traditional kurta pyjama, while the Kabhi Kabhie actor looked lovely in a sari and traditional jewellery. (Source: Express Archive)

Neetu Singh, who started her career as a child artist and did 70 films in a span of seven years, gave up her career for marriage and family. The actor, on her wedding day with Rishi Kapoor, wore a traditional red sari, and needless to say looked absolutely gorgeous. (Source: Express Archive)

On 29 September 2003, Karisma Kapoor tied the knot with industrialist Sunjay Kapur at her grandfather Raj Kapoor's R K Cottage. Her wedding was one of the first among the 90s superstars, and was a lavish affair. Kapoor ditched the traditional red lehenga and opted for a lovely baby pink number which had heavy embroidery on the border. (Source: Express Archive)

Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in a traditional south Indian ceremony. The actor opted for a lovely sari with heavy work n it. She teamed it with traditional jewellery and also wore a mathapatti, which added to her overall look. (Express Photo by Pratik Koli)

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for almost two decades now and are blessed with two beautiful kids. While Khanna wore a traditional red and yellow sari, the Khiladi actor wore a white kurta and traditional turban. (Source: Express Archive)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who first met on the sets of Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, tied the knot on April 20, 2007 in a private ceremony at Bachchan's Juhu residence, Prateeksha. The wedding was held as per north Indian, Bengali and Tulu traditions, and the former Miss Universe wore a traditional south Indian golden kanjeevaram sari along with heavy mathapatti jewellery. (Source: Express Archive)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took the Internet by storm with their wedding announcement, which was made on social media. Giving brides and grooms around the world some major wedding goals, the couple shared their wedding images on Instagrams. Sharma was the perfect example of the quintessential Sabyasachi bride decked in traditional uncut diamond bridal jewellery with heavy mathapatti and nath and, of course, a gorgeous, delicately hand-embroidered yet elaborate ensemble. Kohli too looked great in an ivory sherwani also by Sabyasachi, but clearly, his better half stole the show. However, the hand-embroidered off-white raw-silk bandhgala, with golden motifs, turned him into a stylish groom. Matching Sharma’s lehenga, he wore a pagdi made with old rose gold kota safa with zardosi work border. And complementing it was an exquisite kalgi (turban pin), also consisting of small uncut diamonds.

For their Konkani-style ceremony on the first day, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stood out in colourful ensembles, as the guests were all seen in white and gold. While Padukone wore a kanjeevaram sari with a bold golden border from Sabyasachi, Singh, surprisingly, decided to keep it subtle in a white and gold sherwani from the same designer. The bridal look was completed with Sabyasachi’s signature matha patti, a choker and uncut diamond rani haar.

On the second day (November 15), for the Sindhi-style ceremony, that took place at the CastaDiva Resort, overlooking Lake Como, Padukone looked resplendent in a red lehenga. Complementing her was Ranveer in a colour coordinated red sherwani. Once again, the power couple was clad head-to-toe in Sabyasachi. While the bride wore an oversized nose ring and jhumkas from the designer’s collection, Singh styled his sherwani with Jadau neckpieces.

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in a intimate Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi, which was attended by close friends and family. Dhupia looked resplendant in a pastel pink Anita Dongre ensemble, while Bedi kept in traditional in a sherwani set and turban.

Priyanka Chopra's wedding lehenga is what dreams are made of, and the actor looked absolutely stunning. On her wedding day with singer Nick Jonas, the desi girl was seen in a bright red lehenga from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee which was made in 3720 hours with the help of 110 embroiders. (Source: Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram)

For the Christian wedding, Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a beautiful Ralph Lauren gown with a sweeping 75-feet tulle veil. We think the gown with floral and scroll motifs and lace-effect tulle appliqués with scalloped sleeves and a high-neck collar is fit for a princess. (Source: Instagram)

