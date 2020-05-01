- Make sure no patient is turned away: Delhi, Maharashtra to private hospitals
- 'Yes, yes I have': Trump claims to have proof that coronavirus originated in Wuhan lab
- Delhi: Active cases in most containment zones, curbs to stay post lockdown
- In Karnataka, worry over spurt in corona cases among SARI patients
- Punjab: 183 Nanded pilgrims test positive, vilification fears rise
- At 1,000 deaths, only Germany had conducted more COVID-19 tests than India
- Maharashtra: 52-year-old first Covid patient to undergo plasma therapy dies
- In Pune, lockdown to be relaxed in least-affected areas after May 3
All the times Anushka Sharma redefined stylePublished: May 1, 2020 12:46:10 pm
- EC agrees to hold Maharashtra legislative council elections on May 21
- LIVE: Covid-19 Cases in India cross 35,000, biggest spike in 24 hours
- Entertainment10 Bollywood gangster movies to watch in your lifetime
- EntertainmentAjith turns 49: Sivakarthikeyan, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and others wish the star
- Trending'Evergreen heartthrob': Fans mourn the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on social media
- TrendingPhotos of snow-capped mountains visible from Saharanpur in UP go viral
- SportsICC rankings: India displaced as No.1 Test side for first time since 2016
- SportsIndia football legend Chuni Goswami passes away at 82
- OpinionLoss of great artiste helps in understanding the loss any death represents
- Explained: Can COVID hit sense of smell?
- LifestyleUp your makeup game with this concealer hack; check out the video
- TechnologyiPhone SE demand coming from those who want smaller form factor: Tim Cook