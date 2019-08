HIT: Kiara Advani, who recently celebrated her birthday, took the bag game to the next level when she teamed her white birthday ensemble with a similar Chanel belt bag from its Autumn/Winter 2019 collection. We loved how Advani kept in simple and stylish in a white satin co-ord set with a pair of nude pointed-toe heels, with the bag adding an element of bling to her look. The Kabir Singh actor left her long tresses open and opted for blushed cheeks and matte pink lips to complete her chic look. (Source: APH Images)