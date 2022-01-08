1 / 10

The yearly stocktake, which lasts about a week, is required by the zoo's licence and involves counting the number of large and small animals that live there. The data is shared with other zoos via a database and is used to help manage the count of endangered species.



Zookeeper Mick Tiley poses for a photograph with Bactrian camels during the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain. (Photo: John Sibley/REUTERS)