Separated from other landmasses for millions of years, New Zealand became a natural laboratory of evolution. As a result, the country is home to some of the world's most unusual animals, many of which are found nowhere else on Earth.
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Hector's Dolphin: One of the rarest dolphins in the world, Hector's dolphin is endemic to New Zealand and is recognised by its distinctive rounded dorsal fin. (wikimedia commons)
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Kākāpō: This critically endangered parrot is the world's only flightless parrot and one of the longest-living birds, with some individuals surviving for decades. (Wikimedia commons)
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Kiwi: The iconic kiwi is New Zealand's national bird. Nocturnal and flightless, it has nostrils at the tip of its beak, a feature unique among birds. (Wikimedia commons)
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Takahē: Once thought extinct, the colourful takahē was dramatically rediscovered in the South Island in 1948 and has since become a conservation success story. (wikimedia commons)
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Tuatara: Found only in New Zealand, the tuatara belongs to an ancient reptilian lineage that predates dinosaurs, earning it the nickname "living fossil." (wikimedia commons)