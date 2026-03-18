Sleep exists across the animal kingdom but not always in the way humans experience it. Some animals don’t enter deep sleep at all, instead resting in unusual ways like half brain sleep, micro naps, or sleep like states.
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Ants: Ants don’t sleep in long stretches. Instead, they take hundreds of tiny naps throughout the day, staying active almost constantly.
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Bullfrogs: Bullfrog don’t show clear deep sleep. Even while resting, they remain alert and responsive to stimuli.
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Dolphins: Dolphin never fully switch off their brain. They use unihemispheric sleep, where one half rests while the other stays awake so they can breathe and stay alert.
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Fruit Flies: Fruit fly sleep extremely little, sometimes just minutes per day, yet continue to function normally.
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Great Frigatebirds: Great Frigatebird can sleep while flying, using half their brain at a time. During long flights, they sleep very little, sometimes under an hour a day.