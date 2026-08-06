One of the oldest and most well preserved ships in the world, the Khufu Ship, dates back to around 2500 BCE. Discovered near the Great Pyramid of Giza, it was likely built to transport the pharaoh in the afterlife. (unsplash)
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Chinese Junk: Originating in ancient China, the junk was known for its distinctive sails and sturdy design. It was widely used for trade, exploration, and even naval warfare across Asia. (wikimedia commons)
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Khufu Ship: One of the oldest and most well preserved ships in the world, the Khufu Ship dates back to around 2500 BCE. Discovered near the Great Pyramid of Giza, it was likely built to transport the pharaoh in the afterlife. (wikimedia commons)
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Phoenician Trading Ship: The Phoenicians were master sailors, and their trading ships helped establish one of the earliest maritime trade networks across the Mediterranean, spreading goods and culture. (wikimedia commons)
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Polynesian Canoe: These sophisticated double hulled canoes allowed Polynesians to travel vast distances across the Pacific Ocean. They used stars, winds, and ocean currents to navigate with incredible accuracy. (wikimedia commons)
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Roman Grain Ship: These massive ships were used by the Romans to transport grain from Egypt to feed the population of Rome. Some were among the largest wooden ships ever built in ancient times. (wikimedia commons)
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Trireme: The trireme was a powerful warship used by ancient Greeks, featuring three rows of oars on each side. Known for its speed and agility, it played a crucial role in naval battles like those of the Persian Wars. (wikimedia commons)