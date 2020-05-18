1 / 11

Ananya Panday may be fairly new to the silver screen but she has managed to grip our attendtion with her fashion. Whether she steps out to do her daily chores, for a promotional event, or is spotted hitting the gym, the young starlet knows how to make heads turn. So we decided take a look at some of her pictures and take some styling cues from the SOTY actor. After all, we do plan to make a statement the next time we step out, don't we? (Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)