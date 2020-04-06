1 / 9

Summer is around the corner and it is time to wear those flowy dresses or team your crop tops with fun skirts and shorts. And if you are looking for some summer styling tips, then Ananya Panday will come to your rescue. The actor's style has always been accessible and can be recreated very easily. During her promotional tours or even otherwise, she is often seen wearing simple skirts or dresses but more often not she accessorises it in a fun way or goes for quirky prints. In case you have doubts, you can always refer to some of her looks for inspiration. (Designed by Gargi Singh)