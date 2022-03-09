1 / 10

Ananya Panday never ceases us to amaze us with her refreshing and colourful ensembles, that are a perfect combination of comfort and style. However, monotone dressing seems to be the actor's favourite as she is often seen sporting stunning monotone looks. Take a look at some of Ananya's best monotone fashion moments.



Recently, for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding bash, she opted for a strappy black V-neck blazer-style top, teamed with a matching mini skirt. This all-black look was oozing glamour and style. (Source: Ananya Panday/Instagram)