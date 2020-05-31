- Amit Shah: Wanted to ensure health infra in home states before letting migrants return
- How the 1896 plague epidemic shaped Mumbai
- Back in Bihar, migrants count days until they can return
- Industries open, 65,000 Haryana migrants drop plans to go home
- Gujarat: Health secy visits Mahisagar amid spurt in Covid-19 cases
- Fearing cancellation, migrants from Bengal board train to Cooch Behar
- Lockdown 5 Delhi plan: Partially open malls, limited hotel ops
- Pune: Ferried to station to catch train, & left behind, workers demand answers
- Gujarat: 621 more discharged as Covid death toll crosses 1,000-mark
- The lockdown may ruin our protected areas and forests
Ananya Panday nails ethnic ensembles; see picsPublished: May 31, 2020 7:30:54 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesMaharashtra extends lockdown till June 30: What's allowed, what's not
- TechnologySpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docks at International Space Station
- EntertainmentNatasa Stankovic expecting first child with fiance Hardik Pandya
- EntertainmentThe Vast of Night movie review: A gripping old-school sci-fi thriller
- TrendingAfter rains in Delhi, people flood social media with photos of double rainbow
- Trending‘Young at heart’: Watch 76-year-old woman swinging, standing up
- SportsLIVE | VPL 2020 Final: Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers
- SportsDingko Singh tests positive for Covid-19 amid cancer treatment
- OpinionOver years, SC, like any other institution, stumbled on occasion, but quickly lifted itself
- Coronavirus numbers explained: More recoveries on Friday, but don't read it literally
- LifestyleCoronavirus: How the hotel industry is preparing to navigate the pandemic
- TechnologyMitron app: Cyber expert says 5 million users are vulnerable