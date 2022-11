1 / 10

This wedding season, rock the perfect bridesmaid look courtesy of your favourite Bollywood fashionista. Chic, elegant, and supremely stylish, there's an outfit inspiration for almost everyone! So what are you waiting for? Let the magic unfold.



Tara Sutaria looked lovely in a white heavily embroidered lehenga set styled with a cut out blouse. This outfit makes for a great wedding day look for the modern bridesmaid. (Source: Tara Sutaria/Instagram)