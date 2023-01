1 / 13

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony took place yesterday at the Ambani residence in the presence of their close friends and family members. For the event, the bride-to-be looked regal in a gold silk lehenga by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Anant, on the other hand, opted for a bright blue kurta set. (Source: Varinder Chawla)