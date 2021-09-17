16 / 21

On blending opthamalogy and photography, Dr Sakhuja mentioned, "The truth is that while ophthalmology and photography are all about perceiving light in the best way possible, there are several ways of seeing. Over the years, as I have wielded the camera, I know I have imbued my photographs with my own core. The eye looks through the lens, of course, but it is the mind which impels the finger to trigger the shutter; Jokusarlon Beach, Iceland, 2012 (Source: Dr Navin Sakhuja)