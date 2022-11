1 / 10

The American Music Awards (AMA) are known for serving some of the most fashionable looks. This year was no different with several celebrities making heads turn in the most exquisite and eye-popping ensembles. Let's take a look at the best-styled celebs.



Machine Gun Kelly made a fashion statement in a rather bold outfit. The rapper donned a purple Dolce & Gabbana suit that featured silver spikes that were several inches long. He wore his unkempt platinum hair open and accessorised the look with a pair of earrings and a necklace. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)