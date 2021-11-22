1 / 13

Much like always, the recently-held American Music Awards was a star studded affair. As such, lets take a look at the best fashion moments from the night.



Billy Porter can always be trusted to understand the red carpet fashion assignment, and it was no different at the American Music Awards. The 'Pose' star wore an aquatic number which featured a keyhole cutout styled with a flamboyant umbrella hat and glossy black platform heels. (Photo: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)