Few Indian street foods are as beloved as the humble aloo tikki. Crispy on the outside and soft within, this potato patty has inspired countless regional variations across the country. From chaat-loaded classics to stuffed innovations, these aloo tikki styles deserve a spot on your foodie bucket list. (unsplash)
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Aloo Tikki Chaat: The classic version topped with yogurt, tamarind chutney, green chutney, sev, and spices. It's a delicious balance of sweet, tangy, spicy, and crunchy flavours. (wikimedia commons)
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Chole Aloo Tikki: A popular Delhi favourite where crispy potato patties are smothered with spicy chickpea curry and finished with chutneys and fresh garnishes. (wikimedia commons)
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Matar Aloo Tikki: Inspired by the famous Lucknow style, these tikkis are paired with a spicy white-pea curry that adds depth and warmth to the dish. (unsplash)
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Dahi Aloo Tikki: For those who love cooling flavours, this version is generously topped with chilled yogurt, chutneys, roasted spices, and fresh coriander. (wikimedia commons)
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Paneer Stuffed Aloo Tikki: Soft, spiced paneer tucked inside a crisp potato shell creates a rich and satisfying twist on the traditional recipe. (unsplash)
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Stuffed Dal Aloo Tikki: This variation hides a flavourful lentil filling inside the potato patty, adding extra texture and a hearty bite to every mouthful. (wikimedia commons)