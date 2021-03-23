7 / 11

For makhani sauce Ingredients: For makhani puree Oil: 1 tbsp Whole spices: Jeera: 1 tsp Hari elaichi (green cardamom): 3 Tej patta (bay leaf): 1 Onions: 2 medium size (sliced) Sabut Kashmiri lal mirch: 4-5 Ginger: 1 inch Garlic: 12-15 cloves Tomatoes: 1 kg (roughly diced) Powdered spices: Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Turmeric powder: 1/4th tsp Garam masala: 1 tsp Kasuri methi: 1 tsp Sugar; 1 tsp Cashew nuts; 10-12 Salt to taste Butter: 2 tbsp Water; 500 ml For tadka: Butter: 1 tbsp + oil 1 tbsp Garlic :1 tbsp (chopped) Ginger: 1 inch (chopped) Green chillies: 2-3 (slit) Onions: 1 medium size (chopped) Kashmiri red chilli powder: 1 tbsp Sugar: 1 tsp Hot water as required Fresh cream: 1/4th cup Garam masala: 1 tsp Kasuri methi: 1 tsp Fresh coriander leaves: 1 tbsp (chopped)



Method: Set a wok, add oil, and he rest ingredient for puree, mix well and cook on medium high flame for 10 minutes. Add water, cover and cook on medium flame for 15 minutes. Switch off the flame to cool down to room temperature. Transfer the mixture to a grinding jar and grind to a fine puree, strain and keep aside. For tadka, set a wok on medium heat, add butter + oil, garlic, ginger, green chillies and onions, cook until the onions are translucent. Low down the heat and add Kashmiri red chilli powder and sauté briefly for 10 seconds, immediately add the pureed gravy and sugar, stir and cook well. Add hot water as required to adjust the consistency of the gravy/sauce, stir and cook well for 5-6 minutes on medium flame. Now add fresh cream, garam masala, kasuri methi and freshly chopped coriander leaves, mix well and adjust the seasoning as per your taste. Makhani sauce is ready. (Source: Sanjyot Keer)