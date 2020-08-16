Top news
- Follow coronavirus India Live Updates
- How COVID-19 replaced rituals of mourning with a solitary grief
- Dhoni logs out with a 16-word post on Instagram: ‘consider me as retired’
- Govt to rethink minimum marriage age for women
- PM announces health ID for every Indian: Covid-19 our biggest self-reliance lesson
- Month after girl died walking, village has PDS, kin bank accounts
- ‘They killed him as they couldn’t stand a Dalit man saying no’
- Citing business reasons, Facebook opposed action on BJP-linked hate posts: WSJ report
- Growth plan to virus battle, major issues find echo in CMs’ Independece Day addresses
- Covid-19 vaccine tracker, August 16: Fauci says even ‘half an effective’ one can control pandemic
- ExplainSpeaking on economy | Atmanirbhar Bharat: A brief and not-so-affectionate history
- Weekly Horoscope, August 16 – August 22, 2020: Leo, Gemini, Virgo, and other signs
All the times actors stunned in Raw Mango saris; see picsPublished: August 16, 2020 5:47:33 pm
- Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over WSJ report, says party uses FB, WhatsApp to spread fake news & hatred
- Large display screens, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation: RS set for Monsoon session
- EntertainmentKamal Haasan on SP Balasubrahmanyam: Come back fast brother, we are waiting for you
- EntertainmentShweta shares heartwarming clip of Sushant Singh Rajput: 'How I wish we were all together again'
- TrendingWhat Marge Simpson said after Donald Trump's aide compared her with Kamala Harris
- TrendingFrom Amul to Google India, how brands bid farewell to MS Dhoni on his retirement
- SportsDhoni was no longer selectors' first choice, retirement was overdue
- SportsWho could be Dhoni's potential replacement in white-ball cricket?
- OpinionWe celebrate I-Day this year with more gloom than joy
- Covid deaths declining in Delhi
- LifestyleMalaika Arora steps out in a Manish Malhotra lehenga like the good ol' days
- TechnologyApple's fall iPhone event: What to expect