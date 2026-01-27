This year is all about slowing down, creating with your hands, and finding joy beyond screens. These hobbies are trending for their calming, creative, and deeply satisfying nature. (Source: Photo by Unsplash )
Needlepoint: Once considered old school, needlepoint is having a major comeback. From personalised cushions to framed art, it blends mindfulness with creativity and lets you make something truly lasting. (Source: Photo by Unsplash )
Analog Photography: Film cameras are back as people crave intentional creativity. Each shot feels deliberate, making photography slower and more meaningful. (Source: Photo by Unsplash )
Bookbinding and Zine Making: Creating your own books or zines allows storytelling to go beyond digital formats. It’s a hands on hobby that blends writing, design, and craft. (Source: Photo by Unsplash )
Ceramics and Hand Building: Working with clay is becoming a favourite for stress relief and self expression. Hand built ceramics encourage experimentation, imperfection, and tactile creativity. (Source: Photo by Unsplash )
Sound Journaling: Instead of writing, people are recording voice notes, ambient sounds, or daily reflections. It’s an intimate way to document thoughts and moments. (Source: Photo by Unsplash )
Urban Gardening: Growing herbs, vegetables, or microgreens at home is both therapeutic and practical. Urban gardening connects you to nature, even in small spaces. (Source: Photo by Unsplash )