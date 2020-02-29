3 / 15

Dia Mirza was all about elegance as she stepped out in a crisp white cotton sari paired with sleeveless navy blue blouse. We like how she styled her polka-dotted sari with blue and silver stud earrings. For makeup, she went for a swipe of blush and pink gloss. If you wish to elevate a similar look, you can pair it with silver earrings and matching juttis. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)