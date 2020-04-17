- E-paper is now free, click here to read all editions
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Attach property of those attacking health workers, police
- With 47 of MP’s 63 COVID-19 deaths, Indore to get 50,000 rapid test kits
- Trump halts WHO funding, 70 lakh restaurant jobs, fighting COVID-19 with colored passes
- Faster, cheaper COVID-19 testing kit ready, says Kerala institute
- In Delhi, 68 quarantined after patient who kept hospital in dark about travel history dies
- 25 Indians overseas died of COVID-19, so far 3,336 infected
- Sweet dal, khichdi, longing for meat, add to migrant despair in Gujarat
- Facebook to warn users who 'liked' coronavirus hoaxes
Alia Bhatt is giving us major summer fashion goals; check it out herePublished: April 17, 2020 9:41:02 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Lockdown relief reveals Purulia secret: PDS cards as loan collateral
- Coronavirus LIVE: RBI Governor to speak at 10 am; India’s cases rise to 13,387
- EntertainmentThe arduous journey from page to screen: Exploring 10 Hindi films based on books
- EntertainmentTop five documentaries you can watch on Amazon Prime Video
- TrendingA soulful violin cover of Shankar Mahadevan's 'Breathless' has netizens hooked
- TrendingHanuman carrying a mountain is the latest meme from the Ramayana to trend on Twitter
- SportsWWE wakes up to reality
- SportsSri Lanka offers to host IPL 2020, RCB coach suggests Australia as alternative
- OpinionLessons from Kerala: Lockdown is not enough. Preparedness, decentralisation, are key
- Explained: To use malaria drug, or not to
- LifestyleMadhuri Dixit is doing these exercises to keep herself fit during lockdown; watch
- TechnologyShould you buy...Apple's new iPhone SE?