Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Apr 21- Apr 27)

HIT: Karisma Kapoor impressed us a great deal in this Satya Paul sari. The silk crepe creation is a fusion of houndstooth colour and weaves and it stands out due to the quirky newspaper print and deep textures. Styled by celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin, we really liked the way the sari was draped and paired with a tan overcoat with a belt clinched at the waist. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a ponytail and statement gold earrings and rings.