Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Apr 21- Apr 27)

Several celebrities were spotted stepping out this week. While some managed to turn heads with their sartorial choices, others failed to pull off the looks. Here's a roundup of this week's fashion hits and misses.

MISS: Dressed in an Amit Aggarwal gown, we couldn’t find faults with the classic black and golden combination outfit. But Malaika Arora's hair and make-up were highly disappointing. Turning muse for make-up giant Bobbi Brown, the Bollywood beauty sported a sleek hairdo and make-up that was high on sheen. We think artist Pompy Hans could have gone easy on the highlighter, while hairstylist Franco Vallelonga could have styled her hair a little better – to us, it looked too sleek.

MISS: Bringing sequin to the red carpet, Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala, failed to impress in this shimmery white and blue dress by Dhruv Kapoor. There’s nothing about this look that worked. Even her pumps did not accentuate her outfit.

HIT: Styled by Ami Patel, Alia Bhatt looked lovely in an ensemble from Flor et.al. Flared pants and statement sleeves really made the outfit stand out. Hair styled into soft curls and minimal make-up completed the look.

HIT: Shilpa Shetty looked gorgeous in an appliquéd and embellished cinq sens lehenga with metal flowers, cutwork blouse and a ruffle throw on by Aisha Rao. Styled by Sanjana Batra, her outfit was accessorised with a maang tika and a nose pin, both from Silver House, a stack of bangles and rings from Sangeeta Boochra, Minerali Store, Azotiique by Varun Raheja and Curio Cottage Jewellery. The make-up and hair was also done really well and it complemented her look.

HIT: Sonam Kapoor was spotted in a mustard yellow Silvia Tcherassi outfit for a Fila India event. She looked lovely in the ankle-length dress which had puffed-sleeves and a plunging neckline. She matched her outfit with red and yellow sports shoes from Fila, and we think she nailed the look. Styled by Chandini Whabi, the actor’s look was rounded out with dark brown smokey eyes and a pop of red on the lips.

HIT: Karisma Kapoor impressed us a great deal in this Satya Paul sari. The silk crepe creation is a fusion of houndstooth colour and weaves and it stands out due to the quirky newspaper print and deep textures. Styled by celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin, we really liked the way the sari was draped and paired with a tan overcoat with a belt clinched at the waist. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a ponytail and statement gold earrings and rings.

HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in bright yellow flared pants paired with a one-shoulder top, and we must say that she nailed the look. The Jab We Met actor rounded out the look with hair neatly parted at the center tied in a ponytail, and nude make-up. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she accesorised her look with a pair of sunnies.

HIT: Kiara Advani was seen in a dark mustard yellow outfit from Nikhil Thampi for Manish Malhotra x Chandon party in Mumbai recently. The co-ord set had beautiful cuts which accentuated her toned body. Styled by Aastha Sharma, her hair was kept loose, and her make-up simple.

MISS: Styled by Sohaya, Neha Dhupia was spotted donning a Payal Khandwala sari that had the designer’s signature touch to it. We like that she paired the sari with a collared white shirt, but we are not too fond of the orange waterfall cape it was teamed it. We think it added to the clutter. (Source: Neha Dhupia/Instagram)

