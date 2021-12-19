MUST READ
- Project Varanasi: Eternal, with layers of history, maze of politics
- Golden temple lynching: Sacrilege returns to Punjab centre stage
- Opinion | PM Modi's visit to Varanasi last week was like a Bollywood film in slow motion
- What makes Christmas in a Delhi household richer than a festive New York
- Who is Kidambi Srikanth's opponent in the World Championships final
From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan: Fashion hits and misses (December 13-19)December 19, 2021 6:00:57 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesAfter Golden Temple lynching, youth killed in Kapurthala over ‘sacrilege attempt’
- CitiesDead youth booked for 'sacrilege' attempt at Golden Temple
- EntertainmentVicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif shift to their Juhu house, Sham Kaushal attends puja ceremony. See photos
- EntertainmentSalman Khan grooves to 'Jumme Ki Raat' with Shilpa Shetty at Praful Patel's son's wedding, watch
- Trending'Bing Bong': POTUS joins Jonas Brothers in viral Insta reel
- TrendingFleet of ice-cream trucks joins funeral procession of “King of ice cream”
- SportsBWF World Championships Final 2021 live: Kidambi Srikanth takes on Loh Kean Yew
- SportsWho is Kidambi Srikanth's opponent in the World Championships final?
- OpinionStory behind the statue of protest in Parliament
- Quixplained: Can booster shots fight Omicron?
- LifestyleConfused about Christmas outfit? Alia Bhatt's latest look can be the perfect inspiration
- TechnologyYear in Review: Every product Apple introduced in 2021