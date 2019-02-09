Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Feb 3-Feb 9)

Toggle Menu Sections
While Isn’t It Romantic actor Priyanka Chopra exuded elegance in Elie Saab dress, Alia Bhatt surprised us all when she stepped out in a pink dress from Annakiki’s 2019 collection. Here's a compilation of the fashion hits and misses of the week.

HIT: Like always, Sonam Kapoor gave us some major fashion goals as she looked lovely in an “incense sari” from the label Badaam. The quirky handwoven shirt-sari ensemble, styled by Rhea Kapoor, looked great on the actor. We really liked the belt detailing that complemented her svelte frame. Gold droplet earring from the brand 1011 and hair parted at the centre completed the look. (Source: Sonam K Ahuja/Instagram)

HIT: Clad in an Elie Saab dress, the Isn’t It Romantic actor exuded elegance. Styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cutrell, the semi-sheer black creation with lace detailing from the designer’s Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer collection 2019 was teamed with minimal accessories. A black clutch, also from Saab, a bracelet from David Webb and a nude make-up palette rounded off her look beautifully. (Instagram: Elie Saab)

HIT: Dressed in a white crop top and a pair of black pants, Alia Bhatt aced street style. While the clothes from the label Annakiki looked really good on the actor, we particularly liked her boots from the label Buffalo that added an extra zing to her outfit. Hair styled in natural waves and minimal make-up rounded out her look well. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

HIT: The actor looked gorgeous as always in a beautiful ivory outfit with intricate floral motifs. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the ensemble by Varun Bahl complemented her frame beautifully. Hair parted at the centre, statement earrings and bright red lips complemented her look well. (Source: Madhuri Dixit/Instagram)

HIT: Katrina Kaif was seen wearing a grey pantsuit from the label, Emporio Armani. Hair kept loose and minimal make-up defined her look well. She accessorised her ensemble with statement rings. We really liked how she kept her look chic yet casual and did so quite effortlessly.

HIT: Priyanka Chopra turned up the heat in an embellished two-piece pantsuit by Teresa Helbig. The white collarless blazer which had a plunging neckline was teamed with matching slim pants. She finished the look with white pumps and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

HIT: Alia Bhatt surprised us all when she stepped out in a pink dress from Annakiki’s 2019 collection. The off shoulder mini with a tulle train looked lovely on her, and to be honest, it reminded us of a pixie fairy. It’s refreshing to see that she kept her make-up minimal and opted for a centre-parted sleek hairdo. The only jarring thing about her look was those green heels but given how adorable she looked, we can easily overlook the faux pas. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

HIT: Kangana Ranaut stepped out donning a blue pantsuit from Osman Studio. This was paired with a blue T-shirt and the look was rounded out with a pair of white pumps. Pink lipstick and hair styled into curls completed the look. (Source: Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

