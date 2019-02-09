Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Feb 3-Feb 9)

HIT: Alia Bhatt surprised us all when she stepped out in a pink dress from Annakiki’s 2019 collection. The off shoulder mini with a tulle train looked lovely on her, and to be honest, it reminded us of a pixie fairy. It’s refreshing to see that she kept her make-up minimal and opted for a centre-parted sleek hairdo. The only jarring thing about her look was those green heels but given how adorable she looked, we can easily overlook the faux pas. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)