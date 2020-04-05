1 / 9

Summer is here and it is time for winter garments to be kept inside the cupboard, neatly folded. While you might be eager to opt for the summery short dresses, which we dig, you can also give a chance to crop tops. They are, by far, more versatile and can be teamed with shorts, pants and even skirts. Bollywood celebrities love their crop tops and in case you need some styling tips, we have them for you.