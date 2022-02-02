1 / 14

Celebrity fashion drives global trends to a large extent, influencing what the world chooses to love, buy, and wear. And when celebrities show their bias for an outfit by repeating it, or when two (or more) celebrities twin in the same/similar ensemble, it's a moment worth witnessing. And as much as exclusivity is coveted in celeb fashion choices, sometimes, styles and trends repeat themselves.



Like this neon one shoulder dress loved by both Alia Bhatt and Kriti Kharbanda. While Alia went for a sleek look with middle-parted ponytail and zero accessories for her Bershka sequin dress, Kriti opted for messy hair and accessorised the look with a pair of nude pumps. (Photo: Lakshmi Lehr/ Instagram and Kriti Kharbanda/ Instagram)