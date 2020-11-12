1 / 8

Diwali is around the corner and it is time to decide on the lehenga you would wear this year. While this has been a dismal year, it is time to dress up and make the world a better place. And who better than celebrities to give us some tips? So here are some classic Diwali looks from last two years. (Source: Sabyasachi, Mohit Rai, Tanya Ghavri, Pixa | Designed by Gargi Singh)