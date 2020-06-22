1 / 10

If you have been following celeb fashion, you would know that they often opt for Anita Dongre creations, whether it is for a read carpet event or a film promotion. Her lehengas and Anarkali-churidar sets have been worn by many, from Alia Bhatt to Kangana Ranaut. So take a look at some style moments when celebs turned heads in creations by the ace designer. (Source: Anita Dongre, Ami Patel/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)